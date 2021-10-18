Home  >  Overseas

Lalaki, gumamit ng construction equipment para magnakaw

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 18 2021 07:17 PM

Arestado ang isang lalaki matapos magtangkang magnakaw ng mga motorsiklo sa Australia. Construction equipment ang ginamit ng suspek para basagin ang display window at tangayin ang mga motorsiklo, pero naabutan din siya ng mga pulis. 

