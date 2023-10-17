People head to shelters as air raid sirens sound in Tel Aviv

Watch more on iWantTFC

People took shelter in Tel Aviv on Monday (October 16) as air raid sirens sounded across the coastal city.

Rockets were intercepted in the night sky by Israel's iron dome missile defense system. The sounds of explosions echoed across the city.

Israel has put Gaza under unprecedented air strikes, after Hamas fighters burst across the barrier to Israel on October 7, gunning down 1,300 Israelis, mainly civilians, in the deadliest day in Israel's 75-year-old history.

The 10 days of strikes so far have failed to eliminate Hamas' capacity to fire rockets into Israel, where warning sirens sounded.

The armed wing of Palestinian militant group Hamas said on Monday it fired a "barrage of missiles" on Jerusalem and Tel Aviv earlier on Monday.

During one earlier alert, Netanyahu and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken - visiting Israel for the second time in five days - briefly sheltered together in a bunker.

(Production: Janis Laizans, Rami Amichay, Lara Afghani)