Gazans search for families beneath rubble after airstrikes

People in Gaza removed debris off of a destroyed residential building on Tuesday (October 17) as they searched for family members still stuck beneath the rubble.

Israeli airstrikes continued on the enclave as Israel vowed to annihilate Hamas over last week's attack inside its borders that left 1,300 people dead.

Since Israel started bombarding Gaza on October 7 in retaliation of Hamas's unprecedented assault, thousands of Gazans lost their lives, including medics and rescue workers.

According to Gaza Health Ministry 2,750 Palestinians were killed, 9,700 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. — Report from Reuters