Scenes from north Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp from Saturday (October 14) showed destruction caused to buildings and streets following Israeli strikes on the enclave.

Gaza has been under intense Israeli bombardment since the rampage by the militant group Hamas killed 1,300 people on Oct. 7.

Authorities in Gaza said at least 2,670 people had so far been killed by Israel's retaliatory strikes, a quarter of them children, and nearly 10,000 wounded. Another 1,000 people were missing and believed to be under rubble.

Egypt, Israel and the US agreed to a ceasefire in southern Gaza beginning at 0600 GMT (2 p.m. in Manila) coinciding with the re-opening of the Rafah border crossing, two Egyptian security sources said on Monday (October 16).

(Production: Anas Al-Sharif, Seham Eloraby)