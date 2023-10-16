Flares illuminate dark Gaza city, Israel prepares ground assault

Watch more on iWantTFC

Flares were seen illuminating the darkened Gaza city skyline in the early hours of Monday (October 16) morning, amid fears of an expected Israeli ground offensive into the densely populated Palestinian enclave.

An Egyptian-controlled border crossing into Gaza is expected to reopen amid diplomatic efforts to get aid into the Hamas-controlled strip that has been under intense Israeli bombing since the group's rampage that killed 1,300 people on Oct. 7.

Israel has urged exhausted Gazans to evacuate south, which hundreds of thousands have already done in the besieged enclave that is home to more than 2 million people. Hamas, which runs Gaza, has told people to ignore Israel's message. —Story from Reuters