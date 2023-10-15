Several feared dead after Israeli strike on Gaza's Shati refugee camp

Watch more on iWantTFC

Several people are feared dead after an Israeli strike on a building in Gaza's Al Shati Refugee Camp as civil defense forces and residents worked on finding survivors.

The strike comes as part of Israel's response to a Hamas attack last week that killed some 1,300 people.

Since then Israel has conducted some of the most intense bombardment on Gaza, putting the enclave, home to 2.3 million Palestinians, under total siege.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said early on Sunday that 300 people, mostly children and women, had been killed, and 800 more had been injured in Gaza during the last 24 hours. —Story from Reuters