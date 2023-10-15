Israel military releases aerial video of Gaza bombardment

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released videos said to be filmed on Saturday, October 14 of their bombing of targets in Gaza.

The IDF said they had killed Hamas fighters in a tunnel in the Gaza Strip and other targets, including in command centers in Jabaliya, Zaytun, Al-Furqan, and Beit Hanoun.

The death toll in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank reached 2,383 Palestinians dead and 10,814 injured on Sunday morning (October 15), according to Palestinian health ministry sources.

In Gaza, the death toll climbed to 2,329 Palestinians killed and 9,714 wounded, while in the West Bank, 54 were recorded dead and 1,100 wounded since the conflict between Hamas and Israel started on Oct. 7. —Story from Reuters