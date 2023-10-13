Home  >  Overseas

Palestine envoy appeals to world leaders amid Israel-Hamas war

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 14 2023 01:48 AM

The Palestinian Ambassador to the Philippines appealed to world leaders to reconsider their stand on the Israel-Hamas war. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 13, 2023

