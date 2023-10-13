Palestinians mourn their loved ones in Gaza funeral

Watch more on iWantTFC

Residents of Gaza’s Khan Younis mourned members of the al-Ola family in a funeral procession on Friday (October 13), after the Israeli military said it struck 750 military targets in northern Gaza overnight.

Israel's military on Friday called for all civilians of Gaza City, more than 1 million people, to relocate south within 24 hours, as it amassed tanks ahead of an expected ground invasion after a devastating attack by the militant group Hamas.

"Now is a time for war," Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Thursday as Israeli warplanes continued pounding Gaza in retaliation for the weekend attacks by Hamas militants that killed more than 1,300 Israelis, mostly civilians.

The Israeli military said it would operate "significantly" in Gaza City in coming days and civilians should only return when advised. More than 1,500 Palestinians have already been killed in retaliatory attacks.

The U.N. humanitarian office (OCHA) said more than 400,000 people had fled their homes in Gaza and 23 aid workers had been killed.

The U.N. Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) said it had moved its central operations center and international staff to Gaza's south and urged Israel to spare its shelters. — Report from Reuters