"Let us hear your voice, your father is here," Reuters journalist in Gaza Mohammed Salem told his newborn son after he welcomed him on Thursday (October 12), while covering fierce Israeli bombardments on the enclave.

From covering airstrikes, aftermaths and funerals, Salem found himself at Al Sahaba hospital's maternity ward in Gaza city, holding his son Abdullah’s hand and filming him.

"Amidst covering all this pain, whether it was on the streets or hospitals, which I was capturing through my lens, I received this joyful news, combining happiness with pain, but then, this is life and life must go on," said the 39-year-old, now father of five, while holding his camera overlooking Gaza skyline.

Abdallah was not the only newborn baby in the strip on Thursday, Lara was also welcomed to the same ward. Her mother, Jamila Abd Rabbo, said she risked her life coming to the hospital to give birth.

"The feeling of having a newborn gave us joy and happiness," she added.

Israel has vowed to annihilate the Hamas movement that rules the Gaza Strip, in retribution for the deadliest attack on civilians in Israeli history, when hundreds of gunmen crossed the barrier and rampaged through towns on Saturday (October 7).

Israel has responded so far by putting Gaza, home to 2.3 million people, under total siege and launching by far the most powerful bombing campaign in the 75-year-old history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, destroying whole neighborhoods.

