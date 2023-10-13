Israel shows missile strikes on buildings said to be used by Hamas

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday (October 13) released footage of buildings said to be used by the Hamas militant group being struck by missiles.

Posting on their Telegram channel, the IDF said fighter jets had struck 750 targets in Gaza overnight, which included residences of senior Hamas officials, tunnels, command centres, and warehouses.

Israeli jets have pounded Gazan targets for days in retribution for a weekend attack by Hamas militants who breached the border fence enclosing the enclave and rampaged through towns and villages, killing 1,200 people, injuring over 2,700, and taking scores of hostages, the Israeli military said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu forged an emergency government on Wednesday (October 11) to direct war against Hamas, and his defence minister vowed to wipe the Palestinian militant group "off the face of the earth" over its deadly weekend attack. — Report from Reuters