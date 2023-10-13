Israel sends tanks to southern, northern borders

Watch more on iWantTFC

Israeli tanks deployed at the border with Gaza on Thursday (October 12), while an army helicopter flew overhead near the northern border with Lebanon.

Israel vowed to annihilate the Hamas movement that rules the Gaza Strip, in retribution for the deadliest attack on civilians in Israeli history, when hundreds of gunmen crossed the barrier and rampaged through towns on Saturday (October 7).

In response, Israeli air strikes hit housing blocks, tunnels, a mosque and homes of Hamas officials in Gaza, killing more than 1417 people, including 447 children, in keeping with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's vow of "mighty vengeance."

The cross-border violence marked a significant expansion of a conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza to the Israeli-Lebanese border further north.

(Production: Auhan Uyanik, Ronen Zuluvn, Roleen Tafakji)