Home > Overseas Israel sends tanks to southern, northern borders Reuters Posted at Oct 13 2023 09:55 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Israeli tanks deployed at the border with Gaza on Thursday (October 12), while an army helicopter flew overhead near the northern border with Lebanon. Israel vowed to annihilate the Hamas movement that rules the Gaza Strip, in retribution for the deadliest attack on civilians in Israeli history, when hundreds of gunmen crossed the barrier and rampaged through towns on Saturday (October 7). In response, Israeli air strikes hit housing blocks, tunnels, a mosque and homes of Hamas officials in Gaza, killing more than 1417 people, including 447 children, in keeping with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's vow of "mighty vengeance." 'The death-toll keeps rising': Gazans bury those killed in Israeli airstrikes Giyera ng Hamas at Israel, ano ang pinagmulan? The cross-border violence marked a significant expansion of a conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza to the Israeli-Lebanese border further north. (Production: Auhan Uyanik, Ronen Zuluvn, Roleen Tafakji) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Related Videos israel, israelhamas, israel hamas, hamas, gaza, lebanon, anc promo Read More: israel israelhamas israel hamas hamas gaza lebanon anc promo