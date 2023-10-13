Israel airstrike obliterates structures in Gaza

Watch more on iWantTFC

Video shows the moment an Israeli strike hit Gaza city on Thursday (October 12) as Israel said there would be no pause in its siege of the Gaza Strip for aid or evacuations until all its hostages were freed.

Israel has vowed to annihilate the Hamas movement that rules the Gaza Strip, in retribution for the deadliest attack on civilians in Israeli history, when hundreds of gunmen crossed the barrier and rampaged through towns on Saturday.

Israel has responded so far by putting Gaza, home to 2.3 million people, under total siege and launching by far the most powerful bombing campaign in the 75-year-old history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, destroying whole neighborhoods.

(Production: Adi al-Ghoul, Hamuda Hassan, Yara Abi Nader)