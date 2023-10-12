'The death-toll keeps rising': Gazans bury those killed in Israeli airstrikes

Watch more on iWantTFC

Palestinians in Gaza’s Khan Younis city have started to bury their dead in random locations around the city, as the death toll from the ongoing Israeli onslaught keeps rising, a resident said.

As he witnessed the burial of several bodies, Adel Hammad said he knew of at least 50 people who have been killed in his area overnight on Thursday (October 12).

A crowd of people were seen unloading bodies covered in blankets from a truck, and laying them to rest in the graves they just dug.

“The Arab person who dies from the western Arab area to the eastern Arab area, we’re one body and we cry over all of those people, but no one cries over us,” another resident, Abdel Aziz Al Fagam, said.

Gaza authorities say more than 1,200 people have been killed and more 5,000 people have been wounded as a result of Israel’s continuous airstrikes.

The Israeli death toll had risen to more than 1,300 people killed since Hamas launched an attack over the weekend. —Story from Reuters