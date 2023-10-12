Watch more on iWantTFC

Residents of Seattle are daydreaming about how they'd spend their money, if they win the US Powerball lottery jackpot of $1.73 billion dollars on Wednesday (October 11).

At Seward Park Market in the city's Rainier Beach, Jackie B. of Seattle is trying her luck. "I play a lotto here, but the Powerball is, like, ridiculously, you know, crazy. So I'm going to go for it and we'll see, even though I know the odds are ridiculous, I'll get struck by lightning before I win the Powerball."

Ruth McKinney-Rickey who lives walking distance from the store she visits regularly has some modest dreams for her dream winnings.

"Half of it goes to my girlfriend in Tennessee, 24% of it goes to the Feds, and Washington state does capital gains tax. And then after that, you know I haven't thought that far ahead," she says, laughing. "I do a lot of dreaming. I think I'd buy a small house and go back to traveling."

The Powerball lottery will be drawn on Wednesday at 7:59 p.m. Pacific Time (10:59 a.m. Thursday in Manila).

(Production: Matt McKnight)

