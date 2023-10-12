'My son was kidnapped. He will be 16 in 2 weeks': Kibbutz survivors recall attack

Watch more on iWantTFC

Shocked and pained, residents of the small Israeli community of Beeri recalled terrifying hours when Hamas militants stormed their leafy kibbutz on Saturday morning (October 7), killing more than a hundred and taking an unknown number of abducted men, women and children.

Some of them have had their homes destroyed during the attack and they are now being housed temporarily in a hotel in the Dead Sea resort area.

When Golan Abitbul saw gunmen approaching his front yard, he opened fire at them and engaged in gunbattle until, for a reason he doesn't know, they decided to retreat. But he said he many of his friends had been killed and many others taken hostage to the Hamas-controlled Strip.

Sixty-four-year-old physiotherapist Nir Shani, whose 16-year-old son Amit was taken by Hamas gunmen, said he hopes he is being treated well and refuses to consider any other option but his safe return home.

Beeri, a kibbutz, or collective farm, is among the worst-hit of the 14 Israeli border communities overrun by Hamas gunmen on Saturday, during an unprecedented surprise attack that killed at least 1,200 Israelis.

The casualties in Beeri, over a 100 according to Israel Zaka emergency service, amounted to some 10 percent of its population.

