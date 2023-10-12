Israeli military releases footage of Gaza targets being hit

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Israel Defence Force on Thursday (October 12) released footage of targets said to be owned by Hamas being hit by missiles.

Reuters was able to geolocate the video by matching the characteristics of roofs and surrounding buildings to satellite and file images. Reuters was not able to independently verify the footage or confirm when it was filmed.

Israeli jets have pounded Gazan targets for days in retribution for a weekend attack by Hamas militants who breached the border fence enclosing the enclave and rampaged through towns and villages, killing 1,200 people, injuring over 2,700, and taking scores of hostages, the Israeli military said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu forged an emergency government on Wednesday (October 11) to direct war against Hamas, and his defense minister vowed to wipe the Palestinian militant group "off the face of the earth" over its deadly weekend attack. —Story by Reuters