Israeli families hold funerals at Mount Herzl cemetery in Jerusalem

Watch more on iWantTFC

Israeli families gathered in Jerusalem's Mount Herzl cemetery on Thursday (October 12) to attend the funerals of soldiers who lost their lives in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Family members wept and prayed during the funerals at Israel's main military cemetery.

The Israeli death toll had risen to more than 1,300 people killed since Saturday, its public broadcaster Kan said.

Most were civilians gunned down in their homes, on the streets or at a dance party. Scores of Israeli and foreign hostages were taken back to Gaza.

Israel has responded so far by putting the enclave, home to 2.3 million people, under total siege. —Report from Reuters