Israeli army releases video it says shows military strikes in Gaza

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Israeli military released video Wednesday (October 11) it says shows airstrikes on Hamas targets in Gaza from land, sea, and air.

In one video, the Israeli army said a long-range "Mentatch" rocket launcher fired at a Hamas target in Gaza.

Other clips show what is said to be air strikes on the Islamic University of Gaza, which Israel says is an "important Hamas operational, political and military center." Reuters was able to confirm the location of those clips as university department buildings in Gaza by their shape and the road layout which matched satellite imagery of the area. — Report from Reuters

Video shot from the sea shows, what the Israeli military says, are strikes at docks on Gaza's shoreline.

The Israeli military said dozens of its fighter jets struck more than 200 targets in a neighborhood of Gaza City overnight that it said had been used by Hamas to launch its attacks.

Palestinian media said Israeli airstrikes had hit homes in Gaza City, the southern city of Khan Younis and in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza. Residents on social media said many buildings had collapsed, sometimes trapping as many as 50 people.

The United Nations said more than 180,000 Gazans had been made homeless, many huddling on streets or in schools. — Report from Reuters