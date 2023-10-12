Fishing boats in Gaza burn as Israel bombards territory

Watch more on iWantTFC

Fishing boats in Gaza City harbor were burning on Thursday (October 12) as Israeli forces bombarded the territory.

Israel's military said it was conducting a "large-scale strike" on targets belonging to Hamas in Gaza, revenge for Hamas assaults in Israel that have triggered some of the worst blood-letting in 75 years of conflict.

Israel has vowed to annihilate the Hamas movement that rules the Gaza Strip in retribution for the deadliest attack on Jewish civilians since the Holocaust, when hundreds of gunmen poured across the barrier fence and rampaged through Israeli towns on Saturday (October 7). — Report from Reuters