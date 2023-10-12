Drone footage shows devastation in Gaza refugee camp amid Israeli airstrikes

Watch more on iWantTFC

Drone footage showed wide-scale destruction in al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza on Wednesday (October 12). Residents could be seen searching through the rubble of flattened buildings, while the grey smoke rose in the background.

Israeli reprisal strikes on blockaded Gaza have killed 1,100 people and wounded 5,339, Gaza's Health Ministry said. Some 535 residential buildings had been destroyed leaving around 250,000 homeless, Hamas officials said. Most of the displaced were in U.N.-designated shelters, others huddling in shattered streets.

Israel has put Gaza under "total siege" to stop food and fuel reaching the enclave of 2.3 million people, many poor and dependent on aid. Hamas media said on Wednesday electricity went out after the only power station stopped working. —Story from Reuters