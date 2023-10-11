Watch more on iWantTFC

Two women narrowly escaped after being caught in a crossfire between Hamas militants and Israeli defence forces near a kibbutz in Yachini, Israel, security video from Saturday (October 7) showed.

CCTV footage showed a woman running away as Hamas militants arrive in a vehicle. Two other women arrive shortly after and hide behind a car as gun fighting ensues. They make their escape when Israeli defence forces arrive at the scene.

Reuters was able to confirm the location by comparing the road layout, tracks, trees and the position of the gate to matching satellite imagery.

Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on Saturday (October 7), rampaging through towns killing hundreds of people and kidnapping others. Israel's military has rallied after an initial chaotic scramble to halt the assault and is retaliating with air strikes on roads, buildings and other sites in Gaza while sending huge reinforcements towards the enclave. — Report from Reuters