'It's a massacre': Inside Israeli kibbutz after Hamas attack

Bodies of Israeli residents and Hamas militants lay in the grounds of the Kfar Aza kibbutz among burned out houses, strewn furniture and torched cars, as Israeli soldiers went from house to house to take away the dead.

Israeli Defense Forces took the foreign press through the site, one of the hardest hit areas when Hamas militants attacked Israel from the Gaza Strip.

A military spokesperson said the death toll from the Hamas attacks had climbed to 900, mostly civilians gunned down in their homes, on the streets or at a dance party, dwarfing the scale of any past attack by Islamists apart from 9/11. Scores of Israelis were taken to Gaza as hostages, with some paraded through the streets.

Israel pounded the Gaza Strip on Tuesday (October 10) with the fiercest air strikes in its 75-year conflict with the Palestinians, razing whole districts to dust despite a threat from Hamas militants to execute a captive for each home hit.

Gaza's health ministry said Israel's retaliatory strikes had killed at least 770 people and wounded more than 4,000.

