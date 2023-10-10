Israeli army releases footage of airstrikes hitting Gaza

Watch more on iWantTFC

Israel pounded the Gaza Strip on Tuesday (October 10) with the fiercest air strikes in its 75-year conflict with the Palestinians, razing whole districts to dust despite a threat from Hamas militants to execute a captive for each home hit.

Aerial footage released by the Israeli military showed buildings in the Gaza strip reduced to rubble.

Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari in an address to the media, said, "Hamas operatives had nowhere to hide in Gaza."