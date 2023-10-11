Israel pounds Islamic University of Gaza with airstrikes

Watch more on iWantTFC

Israeli airstrikes pounded the Islamic University of Gaza on Wednesday (October 11) as fierce fighting between Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israel reached its fourth day.

Hamas militants carried out their deadliest attack in Israel's history on Saturday (October 7), when gunmen rampaged through Israeli towns, killing scores of people and taking hostages to Gaza.

Israel is retaliating with air strikes on Gaza that have razed entire districts, as it prepares for a possible ground offensive.

Gaza's health ministry said at least 900 people have been killed and 4,600 wounded in the crowded coastal enclave. Israel's military said the death toll in Israel had reached 1,200 and more than 2,700 people had been wounded. — Report from Reuters