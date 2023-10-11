Israel, Lebanon's Hezbollah trade fire in 3rd day of violence

Watch more on iWantTFC

The sound of shelling rung out for a third consecutive day on Tuesday (October 10) on the border area between Lebanon and Israel.

Fire and smoke could be seen rising from near the Lebanese-Israeli border at Rashaya al-Foukhar and Zebqine, as well as Al-Bayada after a salvo of rockets was fired from southern Lebanon towards Israel, three security sources told Reuters.

One security source said the bombardment was carried out by Palestinian factions. A second source said Israeli shelling was hitting the southern area from which the rockets were launched.

The Israeli military said it was responding with artillery fire to launches coming from Lebanese territory. It said some 15 rockets were launched from Lebanon, of which four were intercepted and 10 fell in open spaces.

Lebanon was already on edge after six people were killed along the border on Monday (October 9): three Hezbollah members, an Israeli officer, and two Palestinian militants who touched off the violence by infiltrating Israel from Lebanon.

The United Nations interim peacekeeping force in the south, known as UNIFIL, said it detected a rocket launch south of Tyre at around 5:30 p.m. local time, urging restraint on all sides.

