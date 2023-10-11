Hamas fires rockets into Israel after 5 p.m. warning to evacuate

Watch more on iWantTFC

Hamas fired rockets into Israel on Tuesday (October 10) after warning citizen’s of the southern port city of Ashkelon to evacuate.

Earlier in the day Hamas armed wing spokesman Abu Ubaida told residents to leave the area by 5 p.m. (1400 GMT), without giving any further details.

Israel pounded the Gaza Strip on Tuesday with the fiercest air strikes in its 75-year conflict with the Palestinians, razing whole districts to dust despite a threat from Hamas militants to execute a captive for each home hit.

Across the barrier wall surrounding the strip, Israeli soldiers were collecting the last of the dead, four days after Hamas gunmen rampaged through towns in by far the deadliest attack in Israel's history.