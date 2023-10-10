Widespread destruction in Gaza amid relentless Israeli air raids

Watch more on iWantTFC

Widespread destruction was seen around Gaza on Tuesday (October 10) morning, as relentless Israeli air raids continued to bombard the enclave, killing at least 680 people.

The latest round of air strikes came after Hamas threatened to execute an Israeli captive every time Israel bombed a Palestinian home without warning.

Israel said on Tuesday it had re-established control over the Gaza border and was planting mines where Hamas militants had toppled the barrier during their bloody weekend assault

The Israeli military also called up an unprecedented 300,000 reservists and imposed a blockade on the Gaza Strip, raising fears it planned a ground assault in response to the most audacious and deadly Hamas attack in decades. — Report from Reuters