Vehicle crashes into Chinese consulate in San Francisco

Eyewitness video showed the vehicle that crashed into the Chinese consulate in San Francisco on Monday (October 9), as police confirm they fatally shot the driver.

Official details of the incident were sketchy, and police said the identity of the motorist and what precipitated the crash were not yet known. There was no mention of anyone else being injured in the incident.

The Chinese diplomatic post in San Francisco itself issued a separate statement saying an "unidentified person drove violently into the document hall of the consulate, posing a serious threat to the safety of the staff and people at the scene, and causing serious damage to the facilities and property of the consulate."