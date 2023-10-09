Plumes of smoke rise above Gaza buildings after Israeli airstrikes

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Israeli military said on Monday (October 9) it had called up an unprecedented 300,000 reservists and was imposing a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, signs it could be planning a ground assault there to defeat Hamas.

Video showed thick plumes of smoke rising above buildings in Gaza city, and debris rising into the air following Israeli airstrikes.

Palestinians are preparing for an offensive of unprecedented scale on the tiny, crowded enclave, exceeding previous bouts of destructive warfare that they fear will leave survivors destitute, without homes, water, electricity, hospitals or food.

The surprise Hamas attack on Saturday caused Israel its bloodiest day in decades as fighters smashed through border defenses and marauded through towns, killing more than 700 people and dragging dozens more into captivity in Gaza. — Report from Reuters