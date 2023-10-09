Massive explosion seen along Gaza skyline as Israel continues strikes

Watch more on iWantTFC

A massive explosion from an Israeli airstrike was seen along the Gaza City skyline on mid Monday (October 9) as Israel continued retaliatory measures in response to Saturday’s (October 7) attack by Hamas.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to exact "mighty vengeance" for Saturday's incursion into Israeli territory by Hamas, in which over 700 Israelis were killed and dozens more abducted. Saturday's attack was the deadliest into Israeli territory since Egypt and Syria's attacks in the Yom Kippur war 50 years ago.

Israeli air strikes in Gaza have killed more than 400 people, including 20 children, according to Palestinian health officials.