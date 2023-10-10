'I lost my whole life': Afghanistan quake leaves families, houses destroyed

Watch more on iWantTFC

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit Afghanistan on Saturday (October 7), leaving families torn apart and houses destroyed.

The earthquake, which struck at around 11:00 local time, was followed by eight strong aftershocks, and shook the hard-to-reach areas 30 kilometers northwest of the capital of Herat province, causing village houses to collapse and residents to flee to the streets.

Afghan rescue workers scrambled to pull survivors and bodies from beneath the rubble on Monday (October 9), two days after the deadliest earthquakes in years hit the northwestern city of Herat and surrounding villages.

The Taliban administration said at least 2,400 people had been killed and many more injured in the quakes, which were among the world's deadliest this year after tremors in Turkey and Syria, in which an estimated 50,000 people were killed.

Periodic aftershocks continued to shake the affected areas on Monday, officials said, forcing already scared people out of their homes.

Production: (Sayed Hassib, Ahmad Masih, Bernat Parera)