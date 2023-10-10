Home  >  Overseas

Hamas threatens to kill captives if Israel continues barrage of air strikes in Gaza

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 10 2023 10:53 PM | Updated as of Oct 10 2023 11:00 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Hamas threatens to execute its hostages if Israel continues its deadly air strikes on Gaza.

Israel said it will not negotiate but vows to rescue to rescue the hostages from their Palestinian captors. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 10, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Gaza Strip   Israel   Hamas   air strikes  