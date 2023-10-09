China's Xi calls for mutual respect during meeting with US

Watch more on iWantTFC

China and the U.S. should respect each other and collaborate to promote Sino-U.S. relations, Chinese president Xi Jinping told U.S. Senate leader Chuck Schumer in Beijing on Monday (October 9).

China and the U.S. economies are deeply integrated and can benefit from each other's development, Xi added.

Xi made the remarks during a meeting with a U.S. congressional delegation led by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in Beijing, during his visit where he also met with senior Chinese officials including Zhao Leji, chairman of China's National People's Congress and Commerce Minister Wang Wentao.

Schumer was leading a rare bipartisan congressional delegation on a trip to Asia, which also includes stops in South Korea and Japan. The trip aims to advance U.S. economic and national security interests. — Report from Reuters