The moment a wave of rockets was launched from Gaza

A wave of rockets was seen launching from the Gaza Strip late Sunday (October 8), during a second night of violence between Israelis and Palestinians.

The Gaza Strip suffered its deadliest day in 15 years on Sunday in the wake of an unprecedented attack by Hamas on Israel, to which Israel responded with air strikes that killed nearly 300 Palestinians in 24 hours, according to Palestinian officials.

Israel's main military spokesman called the attack by Hamas fighters, who killed at least 700 Israelis and abducted dozens, as "the worst massacre of innocent civilians in Israel's history" and the response has been correspondingly harsh. — Report from Reuters