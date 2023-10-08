Smoke billows over Gaza skyline as Israeli strikes pound enclave

Watch more on iWantTFC

Israel battered Gaza on Sunday, October 8, a day after suffering its bloodiest attack in decades when Hamas fighters rampaged through Israeli towns, killing hundreds and abducting an unknown number of others, threatening a major new war in the Middle East.

Reuters footage showed explosions across the Gaza skyline, with plumes of smoke rising from buildings.

Israeli air strikes on Gaza began soon after the Hamas attack and continued overnight and into Sunday, destroying the group's offices and training camps, but also houses and other buildings. Hamas said Israel had cut off water to some areas.

Palestinian health officials said 313 people had been killed in Gaza and nearly 2,000 wounded in the retaliatory strikes. Unlike in some previous rounds of strikes, Israel's military did not give advance warning of strikes on residential buildings.