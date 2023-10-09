Multiple explosions hit Gaza as Israel launches more airstrikes

Watch more on iWantTFC

Multiple explosions were seen in Gaza early Monday (October 9, 2023) as Israeli air strikes killed nearly 300 Palestinians in 24 hours, according to Palestinian officials.

The air strikes began soon after Saturday's (October 7, 2023) attack by Hamas and continued overnight into the next day, destroying the militant group's offices and training camps, along with houses and other buildings.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had vowed to exact "mighty vengeance" for Saturday's incursion which was the deadliest into Israeli territory since Egypt and Syria's attacks in the Yom Kippur war 50 years ago.

The death toll from the conflict has passed 1,100 as of Monday morning.