Locals call for help after thousands killed in deadly Afghan quake

Reuters

Posted at Oct 09 2023 09:10 AM

People's belongings lay beside destroyed houses in Afghanistan's Herat province on Sunday, after the ruling Taliban said more than 2,000 people were killed in earthquakes in Afghanistan. More than 9,000 were injured, the Taliban administration added.

Death toll from 'unprecedented' Afghan quakes doubles to 2,000

The Saturday (October 7) quakes in the west of the country hit 35 kilometers northwest of the city of Herat in the district of Zinda Jan, with one of 6.3 magnitude, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

One man affected by the quakes said help was needed after many had lost family members and homes.

(Production: Ahmad Masih, Thomas Holdstock)