Dozens of Palestinians killed, wounded in Israeli strikes on Gaza refugee camp

Reuters

Posted at Oct 09 2023 08:30 PM

Gaza's health ministry said there were dozens of Palestinians killed and wounded in Israeli air strikes on the Jabalia refugee camp on Monday (October 9). Video from the camp, located in the North of the Gaza Strip, showed damaged buildings and burnt out cars. At least 493 Palestinians had been killed in Israeli bombardments on the blockaded enclave since Saturday, according to a ministry death toll published earlier on Monday.