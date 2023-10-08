Watch more on iWantTFC

Clouds of black smoke and orange flames billowed in Gaza on Saturday (October 7) into the evening sky after Hamas armed wing launched 150 rockets toward Israel's city of Tel Aviv.

A high rise tower in Gaza City known as the Palestine tower was hit by an Israeli retaliatory strike.

Palestinian Islamist group Hamas took Israel by surprise on Saturday with the biggest attack for decades, a sudden assault by gunmen who crossed into Israeli villages.

At least 200 Israelis were reported killed and 1,100 wounded by gunbattles raging in more than 20 locations inside Israel.

In Gaza, health officials reported more than 230 people killed and 1,600 wounded as Israel responded with massive air strikes deep inside the coastal enclave, vowing unprecedented retaliation.

(Production: Fadi Shana, Bassam Massoud, Roleen Tafakji)