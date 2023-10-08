Retaliatory blasts from Israel rock Gaza overnight

Watch more on iWantTFC

Israel retaliated against Hamas through the night into the early hours of Sunday (October 8) in parts of southern Israel.

Massive blasts were seen lighting up the night sky in a bright orange glow.

The retaliatory strikes followed Saturday’s (October 7) surprise attack by Hamas militants on Israel in which nearly 500 people were killed in the deadliest day of violence in Israel for 50 years.

An Israeli army spokesperson said on social media the situation was not fully under control.

The escalation came against a backdrop of surging violence between Israel and Palestinian militants in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where a Palestinian authority exercises limited self-rule, opposed by Hamas that wants Israel destroyed.