Missile hits tower behind journalist while reporting in Gaza

Al Jazeera English reporter Youma Alsayed was live from Gaza City when an Israeli missile struck the tower behind her on Saturday (October 7).

Al-Sayed screamed and moved away while covering her ears as she heard the impact noise. She then continued to report on the attack, and this is when her colleague asked her to take a moment to gather her breath.

This happened during a live broadcast for Al Jazeera English in the hours following Hamas' surprise attack on Israel.

The attack represented the biggest and deadliest incursion into Israel since Egypt and Syria launched a sudden assault in an effort to reclaim lost territory in the Yom Kippur war 50 years ago.