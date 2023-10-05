Russian attack kills 49 in Ukraine village: Ukrainian officials

Watch more on iWantTFC

A Russian attack killed at least 49 people, including a six-year-old boy, in a village in the Kharkiv region of northeastern Ukraine on Thursday (October 5), Ukrainian officials said.

Kharkiv region governor Oleh Synehubov said that a cafe and a shop had been attacked at around 13:15 (10:15 GMT) in the village of Hroza in the Kupyansk district of Kharkiv, and that many civilians had been there at the time.

Officials posted footage of rescue workers clambering through smouldering rubble. Bodies lay alongside slabs of concrete and twisted metal.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the location or the date when the video and the photographs were taken.

It was not immediately clear whether Russian forces, who invaded Ukraine 19 months ago, had shelled the village or had fired a missile. — Report from Reuters