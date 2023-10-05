Watch more on iWantTFC

When 68-year-old Oswald Reedus suffered a stroke in Sept. 2014, he lost the ability to speak, walk and move his left arm. His wife Elizabeth called emergency services to their Richmond, Texas home when he couldn’t respond clearly.

“Around 3 o’clock in the morning, my wife said I was talking out of my head and she woke me up and she said, ‘Move your arm.’ And I couldn't move my arm,” Reedus said.

Nine years later, Reedus is the first stroke patient at home, for six weeks, to use a robotic arm controlled by his brain waves to recover the use of a limb, according to the University of Houston.

Reedus' stroke paralyzed his left side and left him unable to speak.

"I will never take my health for granted anymore," Reedus said.

Through years of therapy, the retired FedEx driver eventually regained his speech, although he has some difficulty due to aphasia caused by the stroke. He has limited mobility in his left arm and uses a brace on his left leg to walk.

Reedus, whose mother and younger brother died from strokes, was eager to partake in clinical trials for the new device designed at University of Houston. The portable headset reads the brain waves of the wearer, triggering a command for a connected robotic arm to move when the person thinks about moving their arm.

The headset is called a brain-computer interface and its five electrodes rest on the wearer’s scalp, measuring the brain’s electrical impulses, or brain waves, through a process called electroencephalography, or EEG. Once the connected robotic arm is prompted, it’ll start moving, then require the person to put forth effort to move the arm.

The headset’s lead designer, University of Houston engineering professor Jose Contreras-Vidal, said the call-and-response between the brain, body and robotic movement helps rewire a stroke patient’s brain to gradually regain limb movement through a process called neuroplasticity.

“The headset detects the movement intent and that top-down signal goes to the robot to assist with the movement and in return, the movement generates feedback back to the brain,” Contreras-Vidal said. “And when you have top-down information meeting, within a time window, bottom-up information, that leads to neuroplasticity…And that's what changes the brain.”

Contreras-Vidal said the headset, connected to an exoskeleton or robotic arm, could provide an at-home option for stroke rehabilitation. The device is still in clinical trials, a collaboration between the university and TIRR Memorial Hermann hospital in Houston, Texas.

The clinical lead on the project, Dr. Gerard Francisco, a stroke rehabilitation doctor at UTHealth

Houston and TIRR Memorial Hermann, said robots could soon augment the work of physical therapists for stroke patients.

“Robots will provide a repetitive, predictable movement,” Dr. Francisco said. “Robots will not get tired, so that it can provide the necessary amount of repetitions because we know that certain amount of repetition is required in order for us to rewire that part of the brain that is responsible for movement.”

Francisco said the participants’ brain wave data will help researchers develop future programs to assist stroke patients in robotic rehabilitation.

Reedus, who rehabilitated with the headset and robotic arm at his home for six weeks, said he was depressed for eight years after his stroke. Meeting with other stroke survivors and partaking in the device’s advancement helped pull himself out of isolation.

“Anything that will help a person like me, I think, is a godsend,” Reedus said. “If they can get the price down or if the insurance companies will say yes instead of no, it will help a lot of people. I only wish that this device was around when I had my stroke.”

Contreras-Vidal said while the device is a long way from falling into the hands of consumers, he’d hope the headset would cost about the price of a new computer. His team is still in the testing and fundraising stages of development. They hope to raise enough money for a larger clinical trial and eventually apply for FDA approval.

A brain-computer interface and robotic exoskeleton controlling the hand and wrist designed at Washington University in St. Louis was authorized by the FDA in April 2021.

