Intense rain lashes Taiwan's Kenting as 'Koinu' makes landfall

Eyewitness footage showed the intensity of rain battering a glass door and windows in Taiwan's Kenting as Typhoon Koinu made landfall on Thursday (October 5).

Several other videos showed the destructive aftermath of "Koinu" on Taiwan’s southeastern Orchid Island as lashing rains and strong winds across swathes of the nation’s south injured 190 people and forced millions of people to miss work and school.

Koinu caused some damage but no deaths as it brushed past southern Taiwan, bringing lashing rains and strong winds that forced millions of people in a swathe of cities to miss work and school.

Koinu, which means "puppy" in Japanese, made landfall on as a category four typhoon - indicating winds of up to 252 kph (156 mph). But it weakened as it crossed into the Taiwan Strait and headed towards China's Guangdong province, according to Tropical Storm Risk. — Report from Reuters