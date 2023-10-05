CCTV shows tourist bus falling off flyover in Venice

Watch more on iWantTFC

CCTV footage from Venice municipality showed the moment a tourist bus crashed through the guardrail and off an overpass late on Tuesday (October 3) in the Mestre district, slamming into the ground more than 10 meters (33 ft) below, killing 21 people including several children and injuring 15 others.

The accident happened shortly before 8:00 p.m. (1800 GMT) on a straight and normally very busy road that connects Mestre to the historic centre of Venice and runs alongside a railway.

Five Ukrainians, a German and the Italian bus driver were among those killed, Venice's prefect Michele Di Bari, the local representative of the interior ministry, said on Wednesday. He did not comment on the nationality of the others killed.

"We presume the driver may have fallen ill," Veneto regional president Luca Zaia told Rtl 102.5 radio. Witnesses' accounts and CCTV footage might give additional clues, he said.

Another four Ukrainians, two Spaniards, two Austrians, a German, a Croatian and a French person were among those hurt in the crash, Di Bari said. The bus had been ferrying the tourists back to a campsite in nearby Marghera after a day out in Venice.