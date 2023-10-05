At least 14 dead, 100 missing after Himalayan glacial lake flooding

Watch more on iWantTFC

At least 14 people were killed and 102 are missing after heavy rains caused a Himalayan glacial lake in northeast India to burst its banks, said officials on Thursday (October 5).

The Lhonak lake in Sikkim state burst its banks on Wednesday (October 4) causing major flooding downstream, which authorities said had impacted the lives of 22,000 people.

Video footage from the ANI news agency showed a destroyed bridge and people salvaging items amongst debris in a flood-hit village. Authorities said eleven bridges had been washed away. Local media reported several houses had collapsed while vehicles were submerged.

The weather department warned of landslides and disruption to flights as more rain is expected over the next two days in parts of Sikkim and neighboring states. Sikkim was cut off from Siliguri in West Bengal as the main highway had collapsed. — Report from Reuters