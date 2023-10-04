WATCH: Mexican policewoman rams suspected thieves on motorbike

Watch more on iWantTFC

A policewoman rammed her body into three alleged robbers who fled on a motorbike after robbing a passerby on Friday (September 27) in Mexico City.

Security camera footage shows the officer walking into the street after spotting the thieves on the motorbike, stepping in front of them, and blocking their path.

The policewoman was hit by the motorbike and dragged a few meters away from the accident site as the suspects fell to the ground.

The officer suffered contusions to her head and knee and was taken to a nearby hospital, paramedics said.

Police said they arrested four men for allegedly stealing a 25-year-old woman with a knife in downtown Mexico City.