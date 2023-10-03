Watch more on iWantTFC

The U.S. House of Representatives voted on Tuesday (October 3) to oust Speaker Kevin McCarthy from his job, as infighting among his fellow Republicans plunged Congress into further chaos just days after it narrowly averted a government shutdown.

The 216 to 210 vote marked the first time in history that the House removed its leader, driven by a relatively small group of right-wing Republicans. No clear successor has emerged.

The rebellion was led by Representative Matt Gaetz, a far-right Republican from Florida and McCarthy antagonist who accused the party leader of not doing enough to cut federal spending.

It was the latest moment of high drama in a year that has seen the Republican-controlled House bring Washington to the brink of default and the edge of a partial government shutdown.