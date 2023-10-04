Thai police arrest teenage suspect after Chinese national shot dead at luxury mall

Watch more on iWantTFC

Thailand's police on Tuesday (October 3) arrested a teenage gunman suspected of killing a Chinese national and critically wounding five people in a shooting spree at a luxury Bangkok mall, the latest high-profile gun violence to rock the country in recent years.

Hundreds of people, including children, were seen screaming and racing into the streets after gunshots rang out at the Siam Paragon mall, a major shopping and entertainment venue popular with tourists in Bangkok's crowded commercial heart.

Emergency services said a woman had been killed and six others wounded, five of them critically, correcting an earlier statement that three people had died.

When speaking to reporters, national police chief Torsak Sukvimol said two people had been killed in the incident.

Police confirmed the deceased woman was a Chinese citizen.

Torsak said the suspected shooter was 14 years-old and had been receiving psychiatric treatment, but had skipped his prescribed medicine on the day of the incident.

